0xBitcoin Hits Market Cap of $5.98 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00001860 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $952,248.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00083878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00059742 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00064646 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $435.21 or 0.00776952 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,126.33 or 0.09151743 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

