-$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) will report earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($1.37). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.06) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.90) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Roth Capital raised Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $138.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.86.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $773,257.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,793 shares in the company, valued at $7,765,169.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,104,000 after buying an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,176,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,347,000 after buying an additional 1,266,263 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,035,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,961,000 after buying an additional 401,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,042,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOD traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 52 week low of $42.97 and a 52 week high of $171.21.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

