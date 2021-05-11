$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. TransDigm Group posted sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.78 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $657.23.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock worth $41,143,618. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 961.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,495,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $601.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $303.51 and a 1-year high of $633.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $603.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $586.51.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

