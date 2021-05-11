$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.49. IDEX reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

IEX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in IDEX by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IEX opened at $226.86 on Tuesday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.24 and a 200-day moving average of $200.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

