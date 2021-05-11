$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Toll Brothers reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TOL. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 318,528 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $18,299,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,420,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,747,154.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,178 shares of company stock valued at $48,676,496 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 507,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 52,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 166,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 49,798 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TOL traded down $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $63.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,632,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,752. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $23.11 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

