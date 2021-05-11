$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) will announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CAI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. CAI International posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CAI International.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 10.61%.

CAI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on CAI International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

CAI stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. CAI International has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $729.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 284,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 186,700 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CAI International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in CAI International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

