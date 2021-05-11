11,624 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,624 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 368,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TDS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.