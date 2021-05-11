11,700 Shares in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 66,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.