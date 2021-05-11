11,865 Shares in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JETS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 314.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 266,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get U.S. Global Jets ETF alerts:

Shares of JETS opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.59. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $28.98.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Jets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.