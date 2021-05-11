1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) Given a €24.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) received a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €27.39 ($32.22).

Shares of DRI opened at €25.58 ($30.09) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is €24.40 and its 200-day moving average is €21.93. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €17.11 ($20.13) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access and 5G segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and wireless services. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

