$135.13 Million in Sales Expected for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report $135.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.43 million to $138.98 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $133.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $539.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.90 million to $553.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $535.04 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $561.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

NASDAQ:NWBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,058. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In related news, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,768.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,485 shares of company stock valued at $103,624 and have sold 57,049 shares valued at $826,419. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 89,054 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 67.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 32,687 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

