13,721 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Separately, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of UA stock opened at $19.27 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.