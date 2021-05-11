14,486 Shares in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoWeb in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoWeb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

AUTO stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.30. AutoWeb, Inc. has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $5.97.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 million. Equities analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.