1,500 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Acquired by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.34. 298,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.97.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

