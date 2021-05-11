1,563 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $166.49 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.50 and a 12 month high of $201.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.45 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of -314.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Five9 from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total transaction of $2,273,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total value of $1,041,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,087,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,481 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,954 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.