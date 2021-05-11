16,500 Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Acquired by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,518,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,251 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 402,030 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,222,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,305,000 after acquiring an additional 714,282 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 500,730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 96,320 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,540,104. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $971.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

