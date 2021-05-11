$166.61 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to post sales of $166.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.38 million and the highest is $170.85 million. TowneBank reported sales of $162.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $656.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.01 million to $657.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $616.94 million, with estimates ranging from $609.85 million to $624.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.13. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $33.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TowneBank by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

