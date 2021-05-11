1,932 Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

NYSE PLD opened at $116.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.28.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

