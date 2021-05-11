$2.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.69. FactSet Research Systems reported earnings of $2.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year earnings of $11.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $11.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $11.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total value of $358,764.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,901,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $272.10 and a fifty-two week high of $365.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

