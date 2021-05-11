$2.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce $2.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.03 billion. Textron posted sales of $2.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $12.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.35 billion to $12.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter worth about $2,250,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Textron by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,794 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Textron by 123.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,967. Textron has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

