2,361 Shares in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after buying an additional 22,446,990 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,099,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,447,000 after purchasing an additional 222,147 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCCO opened at $80.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $67.03. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 125.00%.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,500,966 shares in the company, valued at $110,020,807.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 231,563 shares of company stock worth $18,016,911 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.19.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

