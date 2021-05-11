$260.67 Million in Sales Expected for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce $260.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $265.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.06 million. ExlService reported sales of $222.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 13.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,776. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. ExlService has a 1 year low of $51.09 and a 1 year high of $98.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.92.

In other ExlService news, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $77,108.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,406.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $114,416.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,120,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,291 shares of company stock worth $6,496,912. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in ExlService by 16.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ExlService by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 305,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 242,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

