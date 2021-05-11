270,575 Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Purchased by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 270,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,322,000. PacWest Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.2% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.23% of PacWest Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 20,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,337. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $45.65.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PACW. Zacks Investment Research lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

