$305.93 Million in Sales Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report $305.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $309.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.40 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $293.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $44.21. 707,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $45.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

