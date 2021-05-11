3,129 Shares in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDG. Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $746,000.

SDG opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.56. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $100.27.

