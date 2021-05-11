3,171 Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Acquired by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Twitter by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 165,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $51.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,177 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,501. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

