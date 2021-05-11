$34.55 Million in Sales Expected for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will report $34.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the lowest is $34.10 million. AgroFresh Solutions posted sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $166.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.18 million to $167.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $182.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AgroFresh Solutions.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.83 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 42.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 119,737 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 56,249 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGFS remained flat at $$2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,762. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

