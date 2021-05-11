34,844 Shares in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Purchased by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.2% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 5,763,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,609,000 after buying an additional 2,363,572 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,289,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,182,000 after buying an additional 182,364 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,041,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,752,000 after buying an additional 893,279 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 424.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,527,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 360,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDXJ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 294,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032,521. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $65.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

