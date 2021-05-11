3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDD. Loop Capital raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

