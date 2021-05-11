$409.43 Million in Sales Expected for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to post sales of $409.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $408.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.00 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $337.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.04.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.74, for a total value of $602,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,671.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total value of $80,334.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,062,693. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.9% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 138,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV stock opened at $249.14 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $183.24 and a 1 year high of $325.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.60. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

