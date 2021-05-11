41,367 Shares in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,367 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3,824.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 195.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In related news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.