4,356 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,356 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA raised its stake in Thor Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries stock opened at $141.20 on Tuesday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

