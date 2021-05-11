44,000 Shares in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Codexis by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 58,679 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Codexis by 357.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 110,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,919.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $29.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

