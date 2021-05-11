4,767 Shares in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,877,067 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,227,259,000 after buying an additional 494,023 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,574,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,575,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 659,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $74,383,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $125.73 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.27.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

