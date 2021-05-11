$554.13 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to announce sales of $554.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $547.80 million and the highest is $564.10 million. Crocs posted sales of $331.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Crocs by 9.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.86. The company had a trading volume of 54,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. Crocs has a 12-month low of $19.98 and a 12-month high of $109.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

