55I LLC Sells 4,504 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

55I LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $128.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.