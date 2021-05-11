5,747 Shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Bought by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $44.26.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

