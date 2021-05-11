57,600 Shares in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Purchased by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 57,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,007,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,521,931 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,059,000 after purchasing an additional 820,136 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,160,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after purchasing an additional 295,966 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBL traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.00. 79,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,475. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.31. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. This represents a yield of 3.8%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 112.85%.

BBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

