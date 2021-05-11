$58.73 Billion in Sales Expected for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) will post $58.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $57.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $59.88 billion. McKesson posted sales of $55.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $249.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.72 billion to $252.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $258.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $252.97 billion to $263.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.43.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $202.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $192.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.39. McKesson has a 52-week low of $125.65 and a 52-week high of $204.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 403,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 319,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

