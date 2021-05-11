$59.21 Million in Sales Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will report $59.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.95 million and the highest is $59.93 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $62.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $257.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $256.78 million to $259.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $267.14 million, with estimates ranging from $257.60 million to $272.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BNFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benefitfocus in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BNFT traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.47. 253,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,448. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.58. The company has a market cap of $437.83 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

