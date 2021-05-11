5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Receives Strong-Buy Rating from Raymond James

5N Plus (TSE:VNP)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 65.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Desjardins boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian increased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

Shares of TSE:VNP traded down C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 414,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,079. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.50. The firm has a market cap of C$271.08 million and a PE ratio of 104.38. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of C$1.46 and a twelve month high of C$5.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 5N Plus will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

