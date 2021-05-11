5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Shares Down 15.3%

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) shares were down 15.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.40 and last traded at C$3.43. Approximately 199,438 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 260,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNP shares. National Bankshares upped their price target on 5N Plus from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Laurentian upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. 5N Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.64.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$267.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.31.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$60.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.81 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

