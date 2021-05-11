$6.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to announce sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.56 billion and the lowest is $6.25 billion. Amgen posted sales of $6.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full-year sales of $25.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.12 billion to $26.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $27.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.26 billion to $28.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $782,855 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

