6,465 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

ALLY stock opened at $53.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average of $39.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

