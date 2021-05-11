$648.72 Million in Sales Expected for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) will announce sales of $648.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Boston Beer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $592.10 million and the highest is $705.34 million. The Boston Beer posted sales of $452.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Boston Beer will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Boston Beer.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,400.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen downgraded The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,238.36.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $1,136.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,203.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,056.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $470.66 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boston Beer (SAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.