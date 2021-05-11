6,663 Shares in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Purchased by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 44,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $108.55 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.53. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

