$681.95 Million in Sales Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will announce $681.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $724.90 million and the lowest is $639.00 million. Gildan Activewear reported sales of $229.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 196.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full year sales of $2.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Desjardins raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.95. The company had a trading volume of 762,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,045. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

