$7.26 Million in Sales Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post $7.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $12.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $26.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $40.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $200.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.17. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Zymeworks stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.37. 436,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,712. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

In other news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $153,500.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,251,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

