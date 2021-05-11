7,015 Shares in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:XOUT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 113,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,448,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $646,000.

Shares of XOUT opened at $38.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $39.80.

