$707.58 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report sales of $707.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $712.00 million and the lowest is $703.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $629.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $679.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.97 million.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

In other Donaldson news, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 2,102 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $129,462.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,615.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $264,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 257.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.21. The company had a trading volume of 542,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,209. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. Donaldson has a 1 year low of $39.84 and a 1 year high of $65.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

